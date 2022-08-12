Tipperary athlete is hoping to strike gold again at Irish Masters championships

John Dwyer of Templemore AC will compete in the hammer and discus events in Tullamore. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
After his double gold medal winning performances at the World Masters Championships last month, John Dwyer of Templemore AC returns to the hammer and discus competition at the Irish Life Health Masters Track and Field championships in Tullamore this weekend.
Dwyer will be looking to defend his hammer championship title after a strong 49.20 metres throw last year.
He will no doubt be looking to get closer to his personal best of 53.63 metres on Sunday.
The championships will be run over two days, on Saturday and Sunday.
