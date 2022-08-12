Annual Mass at St Odhran's Well in Latteragh to return next week

Annual Mass at St Odhran's Well in Latteragh to resume next week
After a long break, the Annual Mass at St Odhran's Well Latteragh will resume on Monday, August 15 at 7pm, the feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
We will have more details in next week's edition. All are welcome.
Jukebox Gypsy performing at the Main Guard, Clonmel during the Clonmel Busking Festival. Picture: John D Kelly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.