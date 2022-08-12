Toomevara outclass Borris-Ileigh in north junior A decider

North Tipperary Junior A Hurling Championship Final

Toomevara 3-19

Borris-Ileigh 2-10

Toomevara claimed their fifth north junior A hurling title in six years with a comprehensive victory over Borris-Ileigh in Dolla earlier this evening.

It was a really good performance from Toome as they exacted revenge for a heavy semi-final loss to the same opposition twelve months ago, to comprehensively turn the tables and win the game essentially pulling up as they dominated large swathes of the play.

Goals from Bob Delaney, Jim Duignan, and Shane Nolan - who was deadly accurate on the frees all day - put a fine and deserved sheen on the score line, as the scores came way easier for a Toomevara forward line who finished the game with a scoring contribution being spread seven forwards who featured.

Borris, comparatively, struggled throughout to get scores from their forward division with Toome's backs winning every battle across their sector, and that really set the platform for the easy win.

Indeed, from early on you got the impression that Toome were really prepared for this game as they took and early 0-4 to 0-2 lead inside the six minutes with two Shane Nolan points (one free) along with scores from Conor O'Farrell ad Bob Delaney.

Borris were slow to get going with their first points coming from the stick of Jody Harkin and only for a brilliant save at his feet from Conor Grace from a Jack Hogan effort in the 7th minute, they could have knocked the slow start on the head.

That settled them in and another two points on the bounce coming again from long ranged placed balls from Jody Harkin had the cocks ahead at 0-4 to 0-3 with the heat continuing to beat down.

A tight opening quarter didn't faze the Toome lads though, and they had a green flag flying by the 14th minute when a long delivery on a low trajectory led to a brilliant fetch from Bob Delaney inside the 14 yard line, and with his marker committed in front he ran in on goal and finished nicely passed Cathal Bourke.

It seemed to give Toome a massive confidence surge as they finished the half the stronger team with Conor O'Farrell, Davy Nolan, Jim Shanahan all finding the target in that team, while at the other end, Conor Grace continued to perform heroics as he once again denied Jack Hogan from close range; Toome leading 1-9 to 0-5 at the half time break.

The second half started in a far less even fashion, as after two early wides from both sides in the opening 60 seconds, Toome hit a big purple patch with outscoring Borris by four points to two in the opening ten minutes of the half, with Davy Nolan, his brother Shane, and a nicely taken effort from Bob Delaney extended Toome's lead to 1-13 to 0-7 by the 40th minute.

The game certainly looked like a cruise for Toome going into the final quarter, but in fairness to Borris they found a way back into the game in the 43rd minute, with Jack Hogan receiving possession in the corner before finding an incisive stick pass across to David O'Connor who finished with aplomb to bring the game back to life at 1-14 to 1-8.

Another Jody Harkin effort (from play) a few minutes later had the deficit reduced further for Borris, but it was a short-lived revival as Toome showed the mettle of champions with three points in the following five minutes by the 56th minute had killed the Borris momentum, and when Jim Duignan found the net with his first score of the day after a clever block and link up with Jim Shanahan, it was essentially Toome's day as they led 2-17 to 1-10.

There was a quick salvo of goals in the final minutes with Shane Nolan capping off a really good personal performance with a smartly taken goal in the 61st minute, along with a late consolation for Borris through a fiercely struck 21 yard free from Jody Harkin, but the results was probably never in doubt for much of the game, as Toome clinched another north junior crown.

Best for Toome on the day were Shane Nolan, Darragh Spillane, Conor Grace, Jim Duignan, and Conor O'Farrell, while Borris-Ileigh were best served by Jody Harkin at centre back, along with Jack Fitzgerald and Jack Hogan.

Scorers: Toomevara: Shane Nolan (1-8, 0-5f), Bob Delaney 1-2, Conor O'Farrell, Davy Nolan 0-3 each, Jim Duignan 1-0, Jim Shanahan 0-2, Paddy Grace 0-1.

Borris-Ileigh: Jody Harkin (1-5, 1-4f), Jack Fitzgerald 0-3, David O'Connor 1-0, Shane McCormack, Danny Ryan 0-1 each.

Toomevara: Conor Grace; Cathal Kennedy, Seamus O'Farrell, Mark Grace; Colin Hall, Niall O'Farrell, Darragh Spillane; Conor Delaney, Conor O'Farrell; Shane Nolan, James Meagher, Jim Duignan; Ciaran Grace, Bob Delaney, Jim Shanahan.

Subs: Paddy Grace for Meagher; Davy Nolan for C Grace; Daniel Farrell for N O'Farrell; Aidan Cahill for Delaney; Eoin Grace for Duignan.

Borris-Ileigh: Cathal Bourke; Johnny McGrath, Matthew Stapleton, Cathal Hogan; Michael Kennedy, Jody Harkin, Colm Boyle; Bill O'Connell, Shane McCormack; David O'Connor, Shane Kenny, Jack Fitzgerald; Michael Carey, Danny Ryan, Jack Hogan.

Subs: Vinny Stapleton for Carey; Damien Dunne for McCormack.

Referee: Peter Carroll (Burgess)