Tipp GAA Results: Big weekend of action concludes

County Tipperary
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship
Father Sheehys 0-13 Moyle Rovers 1-7
Mullinahone 2-10 Ballina 0-8
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 3-13 Golden/Kilfeacle 0-8
Fethard 3-10 JK Brackens 1-10
Clonmel Commercials 1-16 Clonmel Óg 1-3
FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship
Clonmel Commercials 2-11 Upperchurch/Drombane 0-9
Killenaule 2-13 Cahir 1-8
Moyle Rovers 0-13 Rockwell Rovers 1-6
Kilsheelan/Kilcash 3-15 Drom & Inch 0-11
Loughmore/Castleiney 3-14 Moycarkey/Borris 0-8
Ardfinnan 1-12 Aherlow Gaels 2-9
Arravale Rovers 2-9 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 0-11
JK Brackens 1-13 Ballyporeen 1-10
Mid Tipperary
Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire U19B Hurling Final
Upperchurch/Drombane 1-18 Gortnahoe/Glengoole 1-15
Thurles Credit Union Junior C Hurling Championship
Gortnahoe/Glengoole 5-29 Killea 1-10
Loughmore/Castleiney 1-21 Gortnahoe/Glengoole 0-8
Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior A Football Championship Final
Thurles Sarsfields 3-11 Gortnahoe/Glengoole 1-14
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship
Thurles Sarsfields 2-18 Killea 4-11
North Tipperary
Ger Gavin U19A Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals
Ballina 2-17 Kiladangan 2-13
Roscrea 1-27 Nenagh Éire Óg 1-11
Ger Gavin U19B Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals
Borris-Ileigh 2-23 Ballinahinch/Templederry 0-11
Kilruane MacDonaghs 2-13 Newport 1-14
Junior A Hurling Championship Final
Toomevara 3-19 Borris-Ileigh 2-10
Watch Center Junior B Hurling Championship Quarter-Final
Silvermines 3-16 Moneygall 2-16
Watch Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Portroe 0-20 Knockshegowna 0-15
West Tipperary
U19A Football Championship
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 6-9 Cashel King Cormacs 0-8
U19B Football Championship
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 2-15 JK Brackens 1-9
Junior B Football Championship
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 2-15 Rockwell Rovers 2-4
Aherlow 3-9 Golden/Kilfeacle 3-5
Junior A Football Championship
Sean Treacys 3-14 Emly 3-7
Solohead 4-13 Arravale Rovers 0-10
South Tipperary
U19B Football Championship
Ballingarry 2-11 Carrick Swans 3-6
Knockmealdown Gaels 0-11 Killenaule 0-11
Cahir 2-14 St Patricks 3-7
Fethard 2-19 Clonmel Óg 1-7
Miss Tipperary Megan Kelly pictured at Dromineer Beach in Nenagh Co Tipperary at the nationwide beach and waterways clean-up
Public consultation is to take place on the possibility of extending the blueway from Clonmel to Cahir
