Search

17 Aug 2022

Club Fixtures: Hurling action gets back underway this weekend

Club Fixtures: Hurling action gets back underway this weekend

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Aug 2022 5:45 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

County Tipperary

19-08-2022 (Fri)

FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship

Drom & Inch V Shannon Rovers in Dolla 6.45

20-08-2022 (Sat)

FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship

Golden Kilfeacle V Lorrha in Templetuohy 2.30

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Skeheenarinky in Cahir 7.00

Boherlahan Dualla V Carrick Davins in Clonmel Sportsfield 7.00

FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

Ballina V Killenaule in Borris-Ileigh 2.00

Cashel King Cormacs V Portroe in FBD Semple Stadium 5.30

Sean Treacys V St Marys in Bansha 7.00

Carrick Swans V Clonakenny in Littleton 7.00

FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Championship

Holycross/Ballycahill V Toomevara in FBD Semple Stadium 4.00

Kiladangan V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill in Dolla 7.00

21-08-2022 (Sun)

FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship

Ballinahinch V Borrisokane in Toomevara 1.30

Arravale Rovers V Kilsheelan/Kilcash in Cahir 2.30

Cappawhite V Moneygall in Holycross 3.00

FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

Burgess V Newport in Nenagh 2.00

Roscrea V Silvermines in Toomevara 3.00

FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Championship

Clonoulty/Rossmore V Kilruane MacDonaghs in The Ragg 12.30

JK Brackens V Loughmore/Castleiney in FBD Semple Stadium 2.30

Borris-Ileigh V Templederry Kenyons in Nenagh 3.30

Drom & Inch V Thurles Sarsfields in FBD Semple Stadium 4.15

Mid Tipperary

17-08-2022 (Wed)

Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire U19A Hurling Semi-Finals

Durlas Na Sairsealaigh Óg V Drom & Inch in Holycross 6.45

JK Brackens V Holycross/Ballycahill in THe Ragg 6.45

20-08-2022 (Sat)

Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling Quarter-Finals

Thurles Sarsfields V JK Brackens in Templemore 7.00

Upperchurch/Drombane V Loughmore/Castleiney in Drombane 7.00

North Tipperary

17-08-2022 (Wed)

Ger Gavin U19A Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

Toomevara V Ballina in Toomevara 7.00

Silvermines V Roscrea in Dolla 7.00

Ger Gavin U19B Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

Clonakenny/Moneygall V Kilruane MacDonaghs in Borris-Ileigh 7.00

Borris-Ileigh V Burgess in Cloughjordan 7.00

West Tipperary

17-08-2022 (Wed)

U19B Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

Golden/Kilfeacle V Arravale Rovers in Bansha 7.00

Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Cappawhite Gaels in Dundrum 7.00

Junior A Hurling Championship

Lattin/Cullen V Cashel King Cormacs in Annacarty 7.15

U19A Football Championship

Rockwell/Rosegreen V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in New Inn 7.30

18-08-2022 (Thu)

Junior B Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

Clonoulty/Rossmore V Golden/Kilfeacle in Clonoulty 7.15

21-08-2022 (Sun)

Junior B Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Emly in Dundrum 12.00

23-08-2022 (Tue)

Junior A Football Championship

Sean Treacys V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Kilcommon 7.30

South Tipperary

17-08-2022 (Wed)

Junior A Hurling Championship

Ballylooby/Castlegrace V Killenaule in Monroe 7.30

Father Sheehys V St Marys in Goatenbridge 7.30

Fethard V Clonmel Óg in Anner Park, Cloneen 7.30

Ballingarry V Carrick Swans in Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 7.30

St Patricks V Cahir in Fethard 7.30

18-08-2022 (Thu)

U19B Hurling Championship

Moyle Rovers V Ballingarry in Anner Park, Cloneen 7.30

21-08-2022 (Sun)

U19B Hurling Championship

St Patricks V Grangemockler/Ballyneale in Clonmel Sportsfield 6.00

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media