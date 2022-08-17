Tipperary swimmer just misses out on final at European Championships

Finn McGeever missed out on a place in the men's 400m freestyle final at the European Swimming Championships in Rome.
The Ballina man and Tokyo 2020 Olympian swam a time of 3:56.52 which was enough to finish third in heat two but left him 27th overall after completion of the five heats, 5.23 seconds outside the top eight places.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.