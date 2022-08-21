Stage win puts Tipperary's Sam Bennett at the head of points classification in the Vuelta a Espana

Sam Bennett is leading the points classification in the Vuelta a Espana having won yesterday's second stage in a sprint finish in Utrecht.

The Tipperary cyclist leads the points classification on 67 points, as he added to his Vuelta stage victories in 2019 and 2020.

The Carrick-on-Suir man had said beforehand he wanted to "find myself and get those wins" ahead of his first Grand Tour in two years, after he had been dogged by injury since winning the Tour de France green jersey in 2020.

As he paid tribute to his Bora-Hansgrohe team mates, he said "It's nice. I knew I'd do it (win another Grand Tour stage) again, it was just a matter of getting the right legs. What I'm really happy about is continuing my pattern of winning at least one stage in every Grand Tour I've done since 2018."

The third stage today, Sunday, is also flat for a 193.5 kilometres run from Breda and back, before the peloton transfers to the Basque Country on Monday.