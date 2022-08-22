Popular lyric soprano to perform in Clonmel

Jack Nallen is delighted to welcome Celine Byrne back to Hotel Minella on August 28
Hotel Minella in Clonmel will welcome a very special and popular guest next Sunday evening August 28 (8pm).
Celine Byrne, a lyric soprano will return to the venue where she has performed regularly to great acclaim from appreciative audiences.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.