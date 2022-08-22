Final show of Brú Ború Summer Season this Thursday, August 25

To book tickets for this final performance of the summer season please contact Brú Ború on 062 61122 or visit www.bruboru.ie
Brú Ború will be running the final night of its Summer Shows next Thursday, August 25, at 8.30pm.
The final show of the season had to be rescheduled due to the passing of our dear friend Donnchadh Ó Cinnéide.
The shows have enjoyed big attendances throughout the season and we look forward to a great final show of the season on Thursday August 25.
Among the star studded list of performers on the night will be ace-accordionist Bobby Gardiner who is one of the foremost traditional musicians of all time, the renowned singer Seán Ó Sé (‘An Po car Buile’) from Cork will also feature along with Harpist Mary Kelly and Roscrea man Tadhg Maher, to name but a few.
To book tickets for this final performance of the summer season please contact Brú Ború on 062 61122 or visit www.bruboru.ie
