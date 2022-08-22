Tipperary parish to host kids movie night next weekend
Knockavilla Community Council will host a kid's movie night in Knockavilla Hall on Saturday night, August 27.
Two different sittings and movies, toddler to first class at 6:30pm, while second-class to sixth-class can enjoy their movie at 8pm.
All welcome from any parish. The admission fee is only a filled-out share the spoils envelopes on the night, plenty of popcorn, sweets and drinks.
Parents are welcome to sit in, or avail of complimentary refreshments in the back room.
