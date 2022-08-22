Tipperary Studies to launch a special photo collection for Heritage Week

The bridge at Holycross village
Tipperary Studies are launching a collection of images for Heritage Week taken by Fr Tom Kennedy during the 1960s and 1970s when he had retired to Holycross.
These feature many local events, the restoration of the Abbey and village life, among other subjects.
There is an informal evening in Glasheen’s Old Abbey Inn on Tuesday, August 23, from 4pm to 7pm, where all are welcome to drop in, view the images and share any memories of the people or places photographed.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.