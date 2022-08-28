Trials will be held next weekend for places in Clonmel Swimming Club

The club secretary must be contacted in advance of children attending the trials
Clonmel Swimming Club is holding open trials at Clonmel Swimming Pool next Saturday, September 3 from 8.30-9.30am and Sunday, September 4 from 9.30-10.15am.
These trials are for swimmers aged between 7-12 years who are interested in joining the club.
Swimmers must attend on both days of the trials.
Parents of children interested in attending a trial must contact the club secretary in advance of the trials, with details of their child’s name and date of birth.
Unfortunately, children who have not contacted the club secretary in advance cannot be accommodated on the day.
The club secretary can be contacted on 086-3244181.
All are welcome.
