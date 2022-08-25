U16 Silver Medal at the Deerpark club in Killarney for Lakeside Pitch and Putt's Adam O’Brien

L/R: Michael Fennell (Chairman), Myles McMorrow (President), Sean McCormack ( Limekiln Winner), Eamonn Butler (Limekiln Sponsor)
Well done to Adam O’Brien who claimed the silver medal at the National U-16 strokeplay championships which took place at the Deerpark club in Killarney last weekend.
Adam performed well on a difficult course to finish on two over par for his 36 holes.
The winner, AJ Barrett from Listowel, turned in a magnificent performance to claim the title.
He was the only player in the field to break par. Adam was also on the Tipperary team which also finished second in the Inter-County section. His younger brother Gavin also played well at the weekend and gained some very valuable experience for the future.
On the local front the Brophy Trophy continues while the club had a presentation night in Butlers on Friday night last.
Thanks to both Eamonn and Templemore Credit Union for their continued support of our local competitions.
