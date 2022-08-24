Irish Water are working on an issue in Thurles
Irish Water is repairing a burst water main in the Thurles area.
Works are expected to be complete by 3pm today, August 24.
Customers in Gortataggart, Thurles and the surrounding areas may experience supply disruption.
