Nenagh Youth Theatre autumn/winter term starts next month
Nenagh Youth Theatre is now open for membership for the autumn/winter term.
The term starts on Saturday, September 10 and runs for 20 weeks.
Full dates and information are available from the Nenagh Arts Centre website.
Membership is €100.
The group is suitable for 13 – 17-year-olds.
Membership is now open for new members at Nenagh Youth Theatre so don't delay in getting registered if you're interested in joining this exciting theatre group for it's 20 week term!— Nenagh Arts Centre (@NenaghArts) August 29, 2022
Full details and online registration https://t.co/c9GoVbweNn#newterm #nenaghyouththeatre pic.twitter.com/VNegI0RBS2
