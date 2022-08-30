Streetscapes and shopfronts in Tipperary to receive €100,000 funding boost says Cllr Peggy Ryan

New funding has been announced for Tipperary businesses to upgrade their building facades, artwork, murals, lighting, street furniture and canopies, a Fine Gael Councillor has said.

Councillor Peggy Ryan was speaking after Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, announced funding of €2.6 million for 26 towns selected for funding with each local authority to receive €100,000 as part of the initiative.

Above: Cllr Peggy Ryan

The Streetscape Enhancement Initiative will provide retail and property owners in Tipperary with grants they can use to give their business a facelift. The primary aim is to make towns and villages in Tipperary more attractive places to live, work or visit.

Speaking today, Councillor Ryan said: “Ensuring our towns are vibrant places to live and work is needed as we recover economically post-pandemic. Streetscapes offers businesses a new lease of life and the opportunity to get creative.

“Our local authority will manage the initiative and will begin advertising for applications in the coming weeks”, Councillor Peggy Ryan concluded.

Minister Heather Humphreys added, “I want as many businesses as possible and property owners to get involved over the next few weeks and to avail of this funding.

“You may wish to give the front of your shop a new lease of life and repaint it in bright, vibrant colours.

“Perhaps you want to cover your windowsills with flowers and plants or purchase street furniture, canopies for your customers to enjoy.

“Or maybe you have an even bolder idea. This time round, I’m encouraging neighbouring businesses to submit a joint application to their local authority if they have a more ambitious proposal.”