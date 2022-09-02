Nenagh woman meets Brendan Gleeson as she is nominated for award

North Tipperary Hospice Movement is 31 years old and they have decided to nominate Ber Slattery for the Bewley’s Coffee Morning Host recognition award.

Ber has been involved for 31 years and in the early years Ber served on the Board of management and still today does outstanding work fundraising and volunteering.

Ber remembers Hosting a coffee morning in her own home and was there right from the start when Bewley’s sponsored the event for the first time.

Ber has proudly organised a coffee morning for each of the 30 years and is currently preparing for the Anniversary morning on September 22nd.

Each year Bers Coffee morning got bigger and bigger, and she now runs the event in the Thatched Cottage, Ballycommon. Ber is also involved as a volunteer for the organisation all year round.

Hospice is very dear to Ber and her family as her late brother and sister both availed of the Hospice Services.

Ber Slattery extends a warm congratulations to Bewley’s and Hospice for all the wonderful work over 30 years.

It is with great pleasure that North Tipperary Hospice Movement nominate Ber Slattery for this well-deserved award and thank her for all her wonderful work for the organisation over 31 years.

Ber was named Super Host at a function in Bewley’s Café on Thursday 18th August where Eileen Kennedy Secretary North Tipperary Hospice and Ber Slattery has the pleasure of meeting the Hospice Ambassador Brendan Gleeson whose father and uncles came from Thurles and Brendan had special time for all the Volunteers who work for Hospice all over the country.

Thursday 22nd September all over the country people are encouraged to Host a Coffee morning in aid of the home care service in each county. Any support is much appreciated, and all the money collected stays in North Tipperary Hospice Movement.

If you would like to Host a Coffee morning or event for us, please contact the following numbers for details:

Nenagh: 087 6855884

Thurles: 087 6509494

Roscrea: 087 2332631

Templemore: 087 4350841.

Thank you for your continued Support and Generous Donations.