Greyhound Racing: Wichita Guns down rivals in Dapper final show at Thurles

The final of the Dapper Kennels A3 525-Yard Stake was the feature event of the Saturday action at Thurles Greyhound Stadium last weekend and crowning a smart campaign through the 24-runner competition, Sean Kenny’s Gunboat Wichita (Droopys Sydney-Group Supergem) claimed the €1650 winner’s prize while returning a fastest of the night performance in a warm showdown.



Progressing to a career best in opening round victory, the July 2020 youngster was forced to settle for second at semi stage behind Its My Mystery but finding further improvement in his tenth career outing, the Borrisoleigh winner reversed that form following a swift exit from trap 3 this time.



Immediately in command, the Kenny winner took a strong one-length lead to the opening bend with slick early dash and extended to four lengths at the top of the backstraight with Its My Mystery in pursuit. Still in command to the closing bends, Gunboat Wichita would have his lead reduced in the latter stages and runner-up Cabra Hasty thoroughly caught the eye when only going down by a length in a strong staying effort.



Not for catching while seeing the trip out well however, Gunboat Wichita punctuated a smart stake campaign in 29.05 (-30) over a gallant Cabra Hasty, with Its My Mystery third.



Arnold and Robert claim thrilling Kilvil brace

The two concluding events on the Saturday programme were both claimed by the Templemore kennels of Pete Pattinson and a smart double achievement could hardly have arrived in more thrilling fashion with litter comrades Kilvil Arnold and Kilvil Robert both winning by head margins.



First into action for his A3 525, the Kilvil Syndicate’s Kilvil Arnold (Ballymac Best-In A Heartbeat) bounced back from a bumpy outing last time as the highly consistent May 2020 whelp displayed admirable battling attributes in a fifth career win.



Breaking in mid-division from trap 2, he tracked Cabra Diamond throughout the early exchanges and overhauling a three-length deficit, joined that pacesetter at the closing bends. Finally seeing off that rival in the home stretch, Kilvil Arnold was forced to repel a further challenge close home as Classy Diva finish with a rattle, only going down by a head in 29.64 (-30).

The following A2 525 delivered the kennel double and in a similarly tight call as KIlvil Robert (Ballymac Best-In A Heartbeat) claimed his third career success in a powerful display of early pace.



Breaking behind the lead from trap 5, the Pattinson charge recovered a near one length deficit when powering to the corner and forcefully sweeping across rivals while turning, led Bull Run Bison by two lengths on the run to halfway. Easing to a four-length advantage at the third bend, it was Breathtaking who would emerge from the chasing pack when recovering from fourth place to chase the winner to the line and forcing a photo-finish, there was just a head between the pair in an entertaining 29.49 (-30).



Second fastest over 525-yards on Saturday, the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust A5 saw Jumpy John (Sonic-Exciting Style) take his win total to double figures for Elizabeth Sives as the June 2019 whelp ended a frustrating run when taking advantage of an appealing opportunity.



Reaching a career high of A2 at Clonmel in the early season, this first Thurles outing proved the catalyst for a return to form and breaking well from his ideal trap 1 berth, smart early dash saw him narrowly lead to the opening bend with command of the rails as Swift Fellowship kept close order on the outside. Easing readily clear of that rival beyond halfway however, Jumpy John was a comfortable scorer over the staying-on Cabra Puma in 29.38 (-30).



Jessie and Johnjoe unbeaten in Freedom semis

An entertaining Saturday programme also featured semi-finals in the Freedom Kennels A5 525-Yard Stake and two unbeaten event runners will head the market for this week’s showdown as firstly, Lilly Lennon’s Lacken Jessie (Ballymac Bolger-Lacken Coco) went back-to-back in a strong running victory to land the opening semi.



Scoring in 29.92 (-20) a week earlier, the August 2020 youngster found smart progression this time when advancing to a new personal best having tracked the early paced Coffee Dock throughout the initial exchanges despite finding the best break from trap 3. Overhauling a near two-length second bend deficit, Lacken Jessie thoroughly impressed in the home stretch when striking the front close home, completing a strong staying two and a half length victory over Coffee Dock in 29.44 (-30), with Totos Fancy third.



The second semi-final returned an equally impressive winner and having shared the spoils in a Round One dead-heat, Noel Nagle’s Goodman Johnjoe (Droopys Sydney-Liosgarbh Ene) secured his fifth career win in similarly strong running style.



Tracking the early pace off Lullaby Moon throughout the early exchanges from trap 6, the August 2020 youngster suffered some crowding when racing in tight quarters around the opening bends but gamely securing third place to the top of the backstraight, set sights on the leader from over three lengths adrift. Impressing on the approach to the third bend, the Nagle winner joined Lullaby Moon on the inside before skipping clear to a commanding three and a half length verdict over that rival in 29.62 (-30), with Shes So Bold qualifying in third.



Commencing the Saturday card, the opening A7 525 delivered a first career win for James Heffernan’s Flashy Capri (Pat C Sabbath-Heavens Dazzler) as the May 2020 whelp shed her maiden tag at the eighth time of asking. Striking the front at the opening bend while defending her inside pitch from trap 1, she led home Listen Bubbles with two lengths to spare in 29.70 (-30).



The following A5 525 also delivered a maiden win as Patrick Treacy’s Zoos John (Ballymac Best-Zoos Ellen) led from the second bend for a strong running five and a half-length score over Tide Is High in their 29.68 (-30) clash before Patrick & Martin Conway’s Curraghmoretoffe (Pat C Sabbath-Riverside Annie) stepped up from her debut to claim the A4 525 with a strong finish in her half length verdict over Cabra Kobe 29.92 (-30).



Top Dog

Pleasingly progressive in his early career, Gunboat Wichita (Droopys Sydney-Group Supergem) produced a polished final performance to the land the the Dapper Kennels A3 525-Yard Stake, posting a fastest of the night 29.05 (-30).



Best Bitch

Scoring back-to-back heat wins in the Freedom Kennels A5 525 Stake, Lacken Jessie (Ballymac Bolger-Lacken Coco) will take strong claims to this week’s final following her slick 29.44 (-30) performance on Saturday.



One To Watch

Runner-up in the Dapper Kennels A3 525 Final, Ava Scally’s Cabra Hasty (Kinloch Brae-Cabra Ebony) will take a significant upgrade to A1 following her one-length defeat in 29.05 (-30) but warrants highlighting for a truly laudable effort when closing rapidly from approximately seven lengths adrift at halfway.