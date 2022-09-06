Search

06 Sept 2022

Great leaving certificate results in one Tipperary school last Friday

Great leaving certificate results in one Tipperary school last Friday

06 Sept 2022

The 2022 Leaving Cert and Leaving Cert Applied Students arrived well before 10am on Friday morning. Although results were available online most students decided to get their results in-person. As they anxiously awaited their results lots of staff were on hand to have a word and catch up after the summer.  

As an ETB school, “Excellence in Education is our core purpose,” said Principal Donal Madden. “We are so proud of our students and the results they achieved. The hard work, the pushing, the extra classes the phone calls and even the odd argument has paid off.” 

Four students got maximum results in Leaving Certificate Applied while Head Girl Manasi got 625 points. Outstanding Leaving Cert results were achieved by Head Girl Manasi and Student of the Year Mara.

These students have contributed so much to the school during their time here and will be missed. But while their results exemplify one of Newport Colleges core values, Principal Donal Madden said “Excellence in Education does not just mean 625 points; it’s Student of the Year, it’s TETB Core Values Award winner, an unreal harpist, a beautiful singer but the care and respect Mara and Manasi showed their friends and staff over their time in our school deserves mention.” He said ,“Each day they worked hard, helped their classmates and brought a smile to us all.”  

Mr Madden complemented parents, students, and staff for their efforts throughout the past two years and wished all well as they begin a new chapter in their education and working life. All at Newport College wished their students, the class of 2022 the very best.  

