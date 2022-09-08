Tipperary comedian brings his show to Cahir

Tipp comedian Tom O'Mahony brings his show to Cahir
Tipperary Comedian Tom O'Mahony brings his brand new sell-out show 'Clattered' to The Hill Inn, Cahir on Saturday September 10 as part of a nationwide tour.
After the clattering we've taken over the past 2 years, Tom is bursting out of the wilds of Bansha to bring his brand new barnstorming stand-up show to Cahir.
Tom is fresh from supporting The 2 Johnnies in both 3Arena and The Marquee.
Starring in TV shows like Damo & Ivor, Bridget & Eamon, and hosting 'Buckshot Podcast', Tom is one of the most sought-after headline acts in the country. You do not want to miss this opportunity to see him live.
Tickets Also Available From The Bar: 087 202 6363
