DANGEROUS: Tipperary motorists clock crazy speeds on M8 during hazardous weather conditions

Tipperary Road Policing Unit intercepted these motorists on the M8 during hazardous weather conditions.
The speeds were clocked over the last few days of torrential rain, and the Tipperary gardaí are urging motorists to take care in such difficult driving conditions.
Tipperary players Conor Bowe and Michael Breen carry Dillon Quirke's coffin over the funeral period a month ago. The months mind takes place this Saturday in Clonoulty Rossmore GAA field.
RIGHT: The late Donal O’ Keeffe with Clonmel Commercials Chairman Anthony O’Dwyer celebrating a senior county final victory
