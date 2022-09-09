Free Open Day in Newcastle GAA Grounds on Sunday next - why not come along?

Newcastle Community First Responders are holding a free open day on this Sunday, September 11.
A Coffee Morning to be held in the Community Hall from 10am to 12pm.
In conjunction with this a raffle will be held at the coffee morning in support of CFP loads of great prizes. Tickets can be purchased at any of the local shops.
This will be followed by a fun afternoon starting at 1pm in the local GAA grounds. Emergency service crew and vehicles will be in attendance.
And other activities including free face painting for the children. Please support this worthy cause.
