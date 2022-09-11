Search

11 Sept 2022

Tipperary Culture Night promises a feast of events across towns and villages

Tipperary Culture Night promises a feast of events across towns and villages

Launching Culture Night in Tipperary, Melanie Scott, arts officer; Ronan O’Brien, Brú Ború; Cllr Roger Kennedy, Cathaoirleach, Tipperary County Council; Fiona Flavin, assistant arts officer; Joe MacGr

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Sept 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Culture Night is back!

A national moment, now in its seventeenth year, invites the public to celebrate culture, creativity and the arts.

Doors are opened late and thanks to the continued support of the Arts Council and local authorities across the island of Ireland, all Culture Night events and activities are free of charge.

From the nation’s capital to the towns and villages of Tipperary, Culture night is one night for all.

With a total of 45 events and counting, including live in person and online events, happening across 16 Tipperary towns and villages, multiple Premier County venues are set to come alive with the sights and sounds of #OícheChultúir.

With events being produced by imaginative and hard-working artists, community groups and volunteers across Tipperary, you can be sure to find something to suit your inner culture vulture.

From music to art, film, comedy, theatre and GAA, there’s plenty to explore and something for all ages. There will be concerts, exhibitions, workshops, cultural walks, street performances, heritage tours and even an opportunity to take part in a community mural.

Culture Night happens because the people of Tipperary unite behind the vision to promote culture, creativity and the arts.

An important part of this year’s vision is to celebrate the diversity of our Culture in 2022.

We invite you to gather your family and friends to join us in experiencing this very special night.

Preparations are now in full swing so make sure to check out what our county has to offer at www.culturenight.ie/tipperary

If you have any queries you can also phone the Arts Office on 0818 06 5000 or email artsoffice@tipperarycoco.ie. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. #CultureNight #OícheChultúir #OneNightForAll #OícheDarSaol #CultureNightTipperary

Culture Night Tipperary is brought to you by the Arts Council, in partnership with Tipperary County Council and cultural organisations throughout the county.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media