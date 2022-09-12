Greyhound Racing: Johnjoe proves a very Good Man in Freedom final

The final of the Freedom Kennels A5 525 Yard Stake was the feature of the Saturday action at Thurles Greyhound Stadium last weekend and completing an impressive competition campaign with final victory, Noel Nagle’s Goodman Johnjoe (Droopys Sydney-Liosgarbh Ene) found timely progression to a new career best in a dominant performance.



A wide margin opening round winner when sharing the spoils, the August 2020 youngster backed that up with victory at semi stage but ensured sole custody of the €1500 first prize when the strong runner turned closer to the pace following a smart start from his ideal trap 5 draw this time.



Reaching the opening bend on the outside of Coffee Dock with only a tight length to recover, the Nagle winner ranged up on that rival’s shoulder off the second turn and striking the front when straightening for the run to halfway, eased clear while settling the race with powerful backstraight pace. In behind, fellow semi winner Lacken Jessie again stayed well to fill second ahead of Coffee Dock but never for catching, Goodman Johnjoe registered a six-length victory when stopping the clock in 29.00 (-20).



Bison returns best Run in A3 opener

There was further sweepstake action on the Saturday fixture with the commencement of the RCÉTS A3 525 Yard Stake and laying down a big marker with a fastest of the night performance to land the concluding Heat 4 was Doireann Quinlan’s Bull Run Bison (Magical Bale-Bull Run Banter).



Following his smart career start at Kilkenny, the November 2020 whelp was having just his second outing at Thurles, but the strong runner would find smart improvement when keeping close order in the early stages from his trap 4 berth. Tracking Cabra Veyron at close range to the opening bend, the Quinlan winner ranged up on that leader’s outside at the top of the backstraight before bounding clear to a seven-length verdict over the staying-on Youve Been Dunne, with Hollyhill Sonny third in 28.85 (-20).



Commencing the A3 stake, the opening heat brought a welcome return to winning ways for Bernie Hogan’s Old Bill (Droopys Sydney-Starry Display) who set a smart standard in his usual strong running manner.



Breaking behind the pace from trap 2, the July 2020 whelp reached the opening bends in a tussle for third place as New Sensation cut out the early running. Reaching the backstraight with a strong four lengths to recover, the Hogan favourite greatly impressed with his backstraight pace and continuing to close on the approach to the home straight, ranged up on the shoulder of New Sensation before bounding clear to the line. Extending to a four-length winning margin over that rival, Old Bill posted 29.22 (-20) with Lemon Gavin third.



Next up, Heat 2 delivered another highly impressive winning display when Ned Fogarty’s Wave Me On (Rio Quattro-Pinkies Glory) returned from a short layoff to register his second race victory.



Strongly hinting that progress was imminent, the lightly raced February 2020 whelp returned with an eye-catching sprint trial before making a tardy start from his trap 1 draw on Saturday. Last in the early stages, the Fogarty charge did sneak past a brace of rivals to the second bend and further advancing to lie second passing halfway, rapidly reduced his once seven length arrears when joining long-time leader Palace Hill off the final turn.



Outstaying that rival thereafter, Wave Me On posted 29.28 (-20) in a one and a half length score, with Cabra Doobie third.

The remaining heat of the A3 stake saw early pace dominate and never devoid in that department, John Ryan’s Private Jet (Droopys Jet-Sidarian Fern) took his win tally to double figures when leading throughout a most game performance.



Breaking on level terms from trap 2, the John Byrne trained October 2019 whelp eased clear to a two length first bend lead before persistently challenged to the closing bends by the pursuing Cresent Tibet. Checked at the third bend, the latter lost little in defeat and although rallying on the run to the line, ceded a three-quarter length victory to Private Jet in 29.30 (-20) with Kilara Zoe third.



Mystery makes amends

Outside of the sweepstake action, best of the remainder on the night was Philip Heffernan’s Its My Mystery (Droopys Biker-Nice Mystery) when gaining reward for a consistent run of good form while landing the night’s A1 525 event.



Rising in grade for his third-place performance in A3 final action last time, the August 2020 whelp ably handled the upgrade when breaking on level terms from trap 2 to contest the lead while securing command of the inside rail. Tackling the opening bends with a narrow lead over Cabra Veyron, the Heffernan winner impressed when extending on the run to halfway while also repelling the advancing Great Approach. The latter gave game chase to the line thereafter but claiming his third career win with two lengths to spare, Its My Mystery posted 29.12 (-20).



Next best on the night, Albert Beardsley’s Athlacca Taylor (Ballymac Best-Portland) doubled her win tally in the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust A4 525 when overhauling Knockalton Conor into the third bend, settling a thrilling buckle with neck verdict in 29.54 (-20) which immediately preceded a second career win for James Heffernan’s Flashy Capri (Pat C Sabbath-Heavens Dazzler). Coping with a rise for her latest A7 win, the May 2020 whelp led at halfway before fending off Double Blow for a neck verdict in 29.81 (-20).



Commencing the action, the opening A6 525 also delivered a second carer win for Canice Hyland’s Foxrock Blanco (Confident Rankin-Clonbrien Lucky) when striking the front at the third bend for a four length verdict over Bandicoot Marius in 29.58 (-20) before Michelle & Billy Phelan’s Code Rubble (Ballymac Vic-Isle Of Capri) secured her fifth career win in the Kasko Dog Foods A5 525, leading from the opening bend for a neck defeat of Heavens Dexter in 29.93 (-20).