Irish Water is reporting issues in several areas of Tipperary, which may affect supply and traffic

Irish Water is reporting issues in several areas of Tipperary today, Tuesday, September 13.
KILFEACLE
In the Kilfeacle area, a burst water main may disrupt supply in the following areas:
Repair works are scheduled to take place until 5pm on September 13.
BALLYCLERIHAN
Irish Water is also carrying out repair works in the Ballyclerihan area.
Repairs to burst water main may cause supply and traffic disruptions.
Supply in the following areas may also be affected.
Works are expected to be complete by 8am tomorrow, September 14, and a traffic management plan will be in place.
BALLINA
Irish Water is carrying out repairs to a burst water main in the Ballina area today, September 13, until 5pm.
The works may cause supply disruptions to Ballina and the surrounding areas.
BORRISOKANE
Irish Water has scheduled repairs to a burst water main in Borrisokane from tomorrow evening.
They expect the works may disrupt Borrisokane and the surrounding area.
Works are to take place from 8pm, September 13, until 2am, September 14.
