Tipperary Golf: Cahir ladies did us proud in Mary McKenna Diamond Trophy

Mary McKenna Diamond Trophy Competition



The Weekend everyone awaited finally arrived and a bevy of supporters travelled to Co. Wicklow to cheer on the Cahir Park Ladies in the All-Ireland Semi-Finals and Final of the Mary McKenna Diamond Trophy Competitions played at Woodenbridge Golf Club.



A weekend of two seasons, beautiful summer sunshine on Saturday and torrential winter rain on Sunday. Eighty Five teams set out on a journey in May. Cahir Park, the Munster provincial champions, one of the four to reach the goal, to play at Woodenbridge Golf Club.



Donabate Golf Club representing Leinster were the victors over Cahir Park on Saturday winning 3/2 after five excellent foursomes matches, the first pair for Cahir Park winning on the 19th Hole, and the other pairs reaching 17th, 16th and 14th before the call-in.



Early start on Sunday morning for placings saw Cahir Park take on the Ulster provincial winners, Banbridge Golf Club Ladies and after further five matches in appalling conditions, the Cahir Ladies recorded excellent success on 18th, 17th, 16th and 15th Holes. The victory was sweet.



However, all golfers and supporters agreed each and every team member deserved gold medals for playing in the shadow of Hurricane Danielle.



The Prize Presentation on Sunday evening was a spectacular affair and the welcome for everyone at Woodenbridge Gofl Club was truly enjoyed.



Congratulations to the Team Managers, Ger Lyons and Margaret Costello and to the Mary McKenna Diamond Trophy Panel, Margaret Gill, Pauline Mulcahy, Susan Carey, Miriam Halley, Mary Lyons, Breda Keating, Noreen Hally, Kathleen Lonergan, Kathleen Alton, Norma O'Brien, Chris Noonan, Imelda Fitzpatrick.



A Summer of great success and a lot of travel, practice and personal dedication. Thank you, Ladies.



