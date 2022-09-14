Search

14 Sept 2022

Thurles advance with good early season performance in Mansergh Cup

14 Sept 2022 4:15 PM

Mansergh Cup Quarter-Final

Thurles RFC 32

Clanwilliam 15

Thurles advanced to the semi-final of the Mansergh Cup at home on Sunday last with an impressive win over Clanwilliam.  Things didn’t get off to a good start when from the first play of the game Clanwilliam got in for a try, and it took 27 minutes for Thurles to register a score when Paddy McGrath slotted over a penalty, Sam Quinlan got in for a try three minutes later with McGrath adding the extras.

A lapse of concentration  let Clanwilliam  score  on the stroke of halftime to level up the score. Thurles stepped up the pace in the second half when Owen Byrne finished off a good forward drive. Ciaran Ryan  and Cathal Hayes added trys with Paddy McGrath adding a penalty and two conversions to his first half scores, Clanwilliam got in for a late score but much too late to affect the outcome.

It was a typical first match of the season with some good mixed with a bit of confusion, the positives were that the more that the team were together the better they were getting.   

It was good to see Peter Kinane back in the fold, the forwards did well as a group and were led well by Luke Kelly. In the backs Paddy McGrath was excellent and Cathal Hayes did well on the wing. Luke Fogarty showed promise in the centre , James Devaney showed good pace when introduced.

The semi-final is to be played at home on Sunday when Cashel will be the opposition at 2:30.

Team: Ger Mc Cormack, Shane Nugent, John Shaw, Luke Kelly C , Peter Kinnane, Andrew Bourke, Sam Quinan, Cieran Ryan, Seamie Houlihan, James Maher, Dylan O’Shaughnessy, Owen Byrne, Luke Fogarty, Cathal Hayes, Paddy McGrath.

Subs: Jack Kavanagh, Darragh Sweeney, Tom McNamara, Richie Houlihan, Brian O’Connell, James Devaney, JJ Schoeman.

