16 Sept 2022

Artists looking forward to return to classes in south Tipperary

Juniors are back on Saturday, adults return next Tuesday

STAG

South Tipperary Art Group (STAG) classes for juniors and adults are about to resume

16 Sept 2022 12:30 PM

The South Tipperary Art Group (STAG) junior members will be back in the art room of the infant school at Ss Peter and Paul’s Primary School, Kickham Street, Clonmel on this coming Saturday, September 17 from 10.30am to 12 noon.
Membership for both the primary section, nine years to Sixth Class and the senior section, which includes First Year to Leaving Cert students, is now full.
STAG will recommence for its adult artists on Tuesday next, September 20, in the same venue from 7.30 to 9.30pm.
New members, with a basic knowledge of drawing/painting are welcome.
Wednesday morning STAG painting sessions in the Arts Centre in Nelson Street, Clonmel will recommence in October but all are welcome to attend on Tuesday nights in the meantime.
Eleven STAG adult painting members had a great week en plein air painting (between the raindrops) in Kenmare, Co Kerry last week and by all accounts the craic was only mighty.
Congratulations to Lesley, who sold her Greenfingers’ Batik from The Showgrounds shopping centre in Clonmel this week.
All enquiries should be directed to the STAG Organiser, Maureen Purcell, at 086-8096823.
You may also check out STAG on the South Tipperary Art Group Facebook page.

