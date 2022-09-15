Tipperary duo named in Emerging Ireland squad for tour of South Africa

Two Tipperary men have been named in the 35-man strong Emerging Ireland squad for the upcoming three game tour of South Africa.
Bansha's Jake Flannery and Cashel's Diarmuid Barron will travel with Simon Easterby's squad for games against the Griquas (30 September), Pumas (5 October) and Cheetahs (9 October).
Flannery is one of eight players who were part of the Ireland U20s Grand Slam success in 2019, while Barron has been a regular for Munster in the past 12 months at club level.
The Emerging Ireland squad will gather for a three day camp at the IRFU’s high performance centre before travelling to South Africa later this month.
Backs (15):Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen), Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians), Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution), Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution), Nathan Doak (Ulster/Banbridge), Jake Flannery (Ulster/Shannon), Antoine Frisch (Munster), Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD), Michael McDonald (Ulster), Ethan McIlroy (Ulster/Queens RFC), Stewart Moore (Ulster/Malone), Chay Mullins (Connacht/IQ Rugby), Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster), Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas), Andrew Smith (Leinster/Clontarf).
Forwards (20): Tom Ahern (Munster/Shannon), Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen), Tom Clarkson (Leinster/Dublin University), James Culhane (Leinster/UCD), Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne), Brian Deeny (Leinster/Clontarf), John Hodnett (Munster/UCC), Sam Illo (Connacht), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Alex Kendellen (Munster/UCC), Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University), Michael Milne (Leinster/UCD), Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), Callum Reid (Ulster/Banbridge), Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon), Alex Soroka (Leinster/Clontarf), Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Dylan Tierney-Martin (Connacht/Corinthians), Josh Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster).
Teresa Devaney making a floral presentation to Maura Sheehan whose late husband Bill was a founder member of Templemore Community Services.
The programme is aimed at developing the leadership skills of young people within the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and which, in turn, will benefit their local communities
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.