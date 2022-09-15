Search

15 Sept 2022

Tipperary duo named in Emerging Ireland squad for tour of South Africa

15 Sept 2022 5:45 PM

Two Tipperary men have been named in the 35-man strong Emerging Ireland squad for the upcoming three game tour of South Africa.

Bansha's Jake Flannery and Cashel's Diarmuid Barron will travel with Simon Easterby's squad for games against the Griquas (30 September), Pumas (5 October) and Cheetahs (9 October).

Flannery is one of eight players who were part of the Ireland U20s Grand Slam success in 2019, while Barron has been a regular for Munster in the past 12 months at club level.

The Emerging Ireland squad will gather for a three day camp at the IRFU’s high performance centre before travelling to South Africa later this month. 

Backs (15):Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen), Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians), Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution), Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution), Nathan Doak (Ulster/Banbridge), Jake Flannery (Ulster/Shannon), Antoine Frisch (Munster), Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD), Michael McDonald (Ulster), Ethan McIlroy (Ulster/Queens RFC), Stewart Moore (Ulster/Malone), Chay Mullins (Connacht/IQ Rugby), Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster), Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas), Andrew Smith (Leinster/Clontarf).

Forwards (20): Tom Ahern (Munster/Shannon), Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen), Tom Clarkson (Leinster/Dublin University), James Culhane (Leinster/UCD), Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne), Brian Deeny (Leinster/Clontarf), John Hodnett (Munster/UCC), Sam Illo (Connacht), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Alex Kendellen (Munster/UCC), Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University), Michael Milne (Leinster/UCD), Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), Callum Reid (Ulster/Banbridge), Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon), Alex Soroka (Leinster/Clontarf), Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Dylan Tierney-Martin (Connacht/Corinthians), Josh Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster).

