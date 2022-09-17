Search

17 Sept 2022

Tipperary man Martin Fennessy named as Irish manager for European Junior Boxing Championships

23-strong Irish squad for event in Italy

Martin Fennessy

Irish manager Martin Fennessy with team captains Charlie Valabergs and Ava Henry

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

17 Sept 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarylive.ie

Clonmelman Martin Fennessy has been named as the manager of the Irish boxing team that is heading to the European Junior Championships.

The championships will be held in Montesilvano, in the Abruzzo region of Italy, from September 24-October 4.

Martin, a major driving force behind Clonmel Boxing Club and a highly respected coach in Irish boxing circles for many years, will lead the team, along with the team captains, Cherry Orchard’s Charlie Valabergs and Dublin Docklands’ Ava Henry. 

The Irish contingent will also include a 23-strong squad and four coaches. 

