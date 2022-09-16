Tipperary hurlers' Munster championship schedule for 2023 announced

Liam Cahill's first campaign in charge of the Tipperary senior hurlers looks to be a tough one on paper, after fixture planners announced the provincial schedule's for both Munster and Leinster earlier today.
Tipperary are set to begin their championship with successive away games against Clare and Cork in Round 1 and 3, before they are scheduled to have a bye in Round 2.
They will then complete their campaign with the hosting of All-Ireland champions Limerick before Cahill returns to his old stomping ground for a showdown with Waterford. See full fixtures below.
Provisional 2023 Munster senior hurling championship schedule:
Round 1: Clare v Tipperary, Waterford v Limerick.
Round 2: Cork v Waterford, Limerick v Clare.
Round 3: (separate weekends in chronological order): Cork v Tipperary, Waterford v Clare.
Round 4: Clare v Cork, Tipperary v Limerick.
Round 5: Limerick v Cork, Tipperary v Waterford.
