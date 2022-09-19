Tipperary Coiste na n-Óg launch U17 hurling championship

The Horse & Jockey was the venue for the launch of the Tipperary Coiste Na nÓg U17 Hurling Championship last Sunday evening. All competing club captains were present from the four divisions ahead of the Quarter Finals stages next weekend.

Chairman Tommy Landers presided over the launch and welcomed everyone present. He acknowledged the huge role the U17 Championship has within the County. He thanked all the clubs for sending in their captains and he wished them all the very best of luck next weekend. Tommy thanked the divisional reps present and the media for coming to promote this wonderful competition.

Each captain was then introduced to the room and Tommy gave a brief overview of the quarter finals next weekend which sees the winners of the Mid division face the runners up of the South division, the Mid Runners up taking on the South Champions. The same also applies where the North faces the West.

The evening was capped off with photos of the various captains with all present then enjoying the wonderful refreshments provided. Full fixture details will be available on Tuesday.