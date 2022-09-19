Tickets still available for showing of short films at Excel centre in Tipperary town

Two excellent local history films will be shown on Culture Night in Tipperary Town
Tickets are still available for two short films to be shown for Culture Night at the Tipperary Excel Heritage Centre.
On Friday September 23 at 2pm Tipperary Glove Factories Remembered will be shown at the Excel.
At The Heart of The Revolution Tipperary Town 1900 - 1923 will be shown at 7.30.
Book now to secure your seat.
Action from Sunday's thrilling encounter between Kilsheelan United and Moyglass. John O'Dwyer (KU) and Jack Hayes (MU) battle for possession. Pic: Michael Boland.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.