Students at St Mary's Newport show off their growing sustainability skills

Ms Caffery and her students
St Mary’s focus on sustainability
We are delighted to announce that as part of our efforts to be more sustainable and reduce waste, we have successfully made our own compost by recycling our fruit peeling.
We also grew our own potatoes which were presented by Ms Caffery and her students to the Home Economics Department for use in their cooking classes.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
Sincere sympathy to the Presentation Sisters on the death of Sr. Miriam O’Byrne, Presentation Convent, Thurles and Enniscorthy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.