Mid Tipp GAA Scene: Classic junior final to come between Loughmore and Gortnahoe

Mid Tipperary GAA Scene

By Mark Dunne (PRO)

Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire Mid U19A Football Championship: It’s Semi Final week in the Mid U19 A Football Championship. Last evening Upperchurch Drombane and Durlas Na Sairsealaigh Óg took on each other in the first of our Semi Finals. Please see our social media for match results. Tonight Wednesday sees JK Brackens Óg and Holycross Ballycahill travel to Dr. Morris Park for a 7.30pm throw-in for the second Semi Final. A reminder as we are at Semi Final stage these games will be all ticket affairs and they can be purchased online on the Tipperary GAA Website.

Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire Mid U19B Football Championship: The Mid U19B Football Final pairing is now known following the completion of our semi finals last week. Boherlahan Dualla had a 3-14 to 0-06 point win over Gortnahoe Glengoole while Moyne Templetuohy were 3-17 to 2-05 winners over Moycarkey Borris. They now lock horns in the Mid U19B Football Final which is fixed for Wednesday September 28th at 7.30pm in Littleton with John Butler the man in charge. A reminder that this will be an all ticket affair and they can be purchased online on the Tipperary GAA Website.

Jim & Anne Kennedy Mid Junior B Football Championship: Upperchurch Drombane booked their place in the 2022 Mid Junior B Football Final following a 1-11 to 1-05 win over Moyne Templetuohy on Friday evening last. This win now sees them face Boherlahan Dualla in the Final with full fixture details TBC.

Thurles Credit Union Mid Junior C Hurling Final: Templetuohy plays host to the 2022 Mid Junior C Hurling Final on Friday evening next September 23rd at 8pm where Gortnahoe Glengoole and Loughmore Castleiney lock horns in what should be a very entertaining final. Tickets are now available on the Tipperary Website for the game.

