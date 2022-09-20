POLL RESULTS!: See who the TipperaryLive readers see winning premier intermediate crown

The results are in! Last week, we asked you, the TipperaryLive readers, to vote for the club who you think will go on to win the premier intermediate hurling championship over the coming weeks. See results below.
Cashel King Cormacs are the readers favourites to make the step up to Dan Breen, while Roscrea and Gornahoe make up the top three favourites.
1. Cashel King Cormacs - 27%
2. Roscrea - 22%
3. Gortnahoe Glengoole - 13%
4. St Marys - 12%
5. Silvermines - 9%
6. Portroe - 7%
7. Burgess - 5%
8. Thurles Sars - 5%
Beginning this weekend coming September 24/25, Newcastle village will be welcoming many of their Second Class students and their parents to the first of our ‘Grow In Love’ Parish Masses.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.