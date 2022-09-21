BT Harps Notes: Senior men's team crash out of Munster Cup

The U13 boys were away to Nenagh town B in the league. Good 4-0 win for the boys after a tough 2-1 defeat to Lough Derg last time out.

A lovely through ball from Craig Fogarty for Danny McGuinness to open the scoring. Jack Guilfoyle with a beauty from a free kick 2-0 at the break. Another Great finish by Danny in the 2nd half to make it 3-0.

Shane Leahy, our captain with an absolute worldie from outside the box, buried it into the roof of the net. 4-0 on the night.

A great win for the boys. A number of great performances throughout the team, but our MOTM tonight was Rory Ryan. The kid was outstanding tonight. His attitude, encouragement, everything a player should be.

U15 Boys went down 2-0 at home against Nenagh Town.

Our Senior men were out against Killavilla in the Munster Junior Cup, Harps were chasing this game from the start when they went behind to a penalty, but they equalised midway through the half, a Killian Fennell header came back of the crossbar but a brave header for Ben Stapleton when there were feet flying but Harps on level terms.

A goal either side of the break put Villa in the driving seat, but a quick thinking Stevie Quinlan pulled a goal back, he was quick off the mark when there was indecision in defence to score.

Harps went for the equaliser but when villa got in for a fourth was game over and the wheels came off at this stage and it ended 6-2 to villa.

Harps played well in this game and the scoreline doesn’t reflect that. The U19 boys played their first game, a friendly at home against Moneygall.

Started off very slow and very rusty. Probably should have been a few down in the first 30 minutes. But held tough and went one up against the run of play. Guille (Willy) our new Spanish signing got the goal. After that we settled well.

Played some good football in the second half. A hat-trick by Dylan Quinlan saw us run out a 4-1 win. All played well. Daniel Joyce and Shaun Jordan had two great games at full back.