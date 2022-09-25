Search

26 Sept 2022

Cistercian College Roscrea to hold open evening

Friday next, September 30th, is the appointed day

The Cistercian College Roscrea - an open evening will be held on September 30

The Cistercian College Roscrea - an open evening will be held on September 30

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Sept 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Cistercian College Roscrea is hosting an ‘Open Evening and Live-in Experience’ for prospective students and their families, on Friday 30 September.


The “Live In” experience is open to boys who are interested in the College’s 5- and 7-Day boarding programmes for the 2023/24 and 2024/25 academic years and will provide the opportunity for an overnight stay to gain experience of what life is like for a boarder.


This opportunity is also available to those who are considering the Day boarding option with these boys attending the Friday evening programme from 3pm to 7pm.


This year the College has welcomed its largest enrolment in over 20 years with upwards of 260 boys attending the college, with 70% of these being 5- or 7-day boarders.


The first year cohort of 45 students shows continued growth with boys enrolling from around the country thanks to the College’s excellent location, facilities and transport links.


Cistercian College has boarding options to meet each family’s needs. The 7-day programme is the most fulfilling and flexible boarding option. Boys have a full weekly schedule of academic, sporting and extracurricular programmes including weekend supervised study, sport, organised trips and more, with full flexibility for your son to go home at the weekend.


All 7-day boarders have leave weekends where the college is closed, enabling them to return home. These occur every 2 to 3 weeks.


The College’s weekly 5-day boarding programme gives all the benefits of boarding life with weekends at home, hugely reducing daily travelling and food expenses. Day boarders have access to attend school until 8pm.


Students can avail of a full after-school programme of activities, sport and study with the boys returning home after their homework is completed.


To register your attendance for the event, visit www.ccr.ie/september -2022-open-day email the Admissions team at admissions@ccr.ie or call (0505) 23344.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media