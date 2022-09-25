Thurles Drama Group to present Calendar Girls

Opening on Monday November 14th – to Saturday November 19th, Thurles Drama Group will present Calendar Girls by Tim Firth.



Many of you will have seen the movie with Helen Mirren and Julie Walters about the members of the Knapeley Women’s Institute who decide to raise money for a hospital sofa by doing a ‘nude’ calendar.

The husband of one of the women, Annie has just died from cancer and the calendar starts as a simple way to raise money and acknowledge the passing of John Clarke.



As you might imagine things develop rapidly and what starts as a small event suddenly gains international attention and the comedy and hilarity follow in equal measure. This play hasn’t been done too often in Ireland and Thurles Drama Group are really excited about this production. It has a cast of mostly women and a few men to add to the mix.



A great challenges then for the cast of Thurles Drama Group led ably by Mary Slattery as director. Mary, pictured above, has directed numerous plays with the group including; Lady Windermere’s Fan, The Shaughraun, Noises Off and Kevin’s Bed to name a few.



Opening night, Monday November 14th will be a benefit night the Suir Haven Cancer Support Group in Clongour Thurles. Tickets will be on sale shortly and details of the event and the play will follow in the coming weeks. So, save the date for a great week’s theatre in November, not to be missed.