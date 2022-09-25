Tipperary exhibition will mark centenary of Garda Síochána in the Premier County

Supt John Curtin, who was gunned down outside his home at Friarsfield, Tipperary on March 21, 1931
The centenary of the formation of An Garda Síochána will be marked in the Nenagh Garda Division with a special exhibition in Nenagh Tourist Office, Banba Square.
From Monday September 26, until Thursday September 29, there will be a Garda Síochána Historical Exhibition in the tourist office.
The exhibition will be open 10am-4pm daily and all are welcome.
In particular, the local Garda Division wishes to welcome classes from the local national schools or any community group in the area who would be interested.
Historical crime scene photos from the Nenagh District area and policing artefacts that reflect our 100 years will be on display.
