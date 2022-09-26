Tipperary gardaí celebrate the centenary of the force with major exhibition

Gardaí on horseback taking part in the open day at Nenagh Garda station on Sunday
The gardaí in north Tipperary are marking the centenary of the foundation of An Garda Síochána with a major exhibition in Nenagh tourist office.
The exhibition opened this Monday and runs until Thursday, September 29.
The exhibition will be open 10am-4pm daily and all are welcome.
In particular, the gardaí wish to welcome classes from the local national schools or any community group in the area who would be interested in viewing the exhibition.
Historical crime scene photos from the Nenagh District area and policing artefacts that reflect the force's 100 years will be on display.
Meanwhile, the gardaí in the Nenagh Division held a successful open day at the local station on Sunday as part of the centenary celebrations.
