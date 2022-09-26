Search

26 Sept 2022

Weekend GAA results: Epic weekend of club action concludes with some unexpected results

Weekend GAA results: Epic weekend of club action concludes with some unexpected results

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Sept 2022 7:15 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

County Tipperary

FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Finals

Kilruane MacDonaghs 2-17 Toomevara 2-15

Drom & Inch 0-21 Loughmore Castleiney 0-18

Upperchurch Drombane 2-21 JK Brackens 1-21

Kiladangan 1-14 Clonoulty Rossmore 0-12

FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Finals

Gortnahoe Glengoole 1-22 Portroe 2-16

Burgess 3-27 Cashel King Cormacs 2-23 AET

St Marys 1-18 Silvermines 1-11

Roscrea 2-26 Thurles Sarsfields 2-14

FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter Final

Kilsheelan Kilcash 3-21 Boherlahan Dualla 3-21 AET (Kilsheelan win 4-3 on penalties)

FBD Insurance Junior A Hurling Championship Quarter Finals

Upperchurch Drombane 1-16 Galtee Rovers 0-6

Thurles Sarsfields 3-22 Lattin Cullen 3-18

Moyle Rovers 0-24 Borris-Ileigh 1-13

Grangemockler Ballyneale 1-23 Toomevara 0-24

FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Relegation Semi Finals

Moycarkey Borris 1-20 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 0-17

Mullinahone 0-24 Templederry Kenyons 2-14

FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Relegation Semi Finals

Ballina 4-16 Carrick Swans 1-13

Newport 0-23 Kiladangan 3-13

FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship Relegation Semi Finals

Ballybacon Grange 2-14 Ballinahinch 0-19

Carrick Davins 2-18 Shannon Rovers 1-18

Mid Tipperary

Thurles Credit Union Junior C Hurling Championship Final

Loughmore Castleiney 1-15 Gortnahoe Glengoole 0-12

North Tipperary

Junior C Hurling Championship

Silvermines 1-14 Kilruane MacDonaghs 1-13

West Tipperary

U19A Football Championship Final

Arravale Rovers 2-13 Rockwell Rovers 2-9

U19B Football Championship Final

Galtee Rovers 1-12 Golden Kilfeacle 0-9

South Tipperary

U19B Football Championship Final

Fethard 4-13 Moyle Rovers 1-12

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media