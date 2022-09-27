Tipperary Town cancer care centre inviting public to avail of information campaign

Jennifer Jones Hickey who founded Circle of Friends
The Circle of Friends cancer care service in Tipperary Town will hold its final cancer information episode on Wednesday, September 28 at 11:05am on Morning Call on Tipperary mid-west radio.If you have missed any of the last three interviews on ovarian, prostate or breast cancer you can listen back by clicking this link . This series is brought to you by the Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre Tipperary Town and Tipperary Co-operative.
Paul Clements: Will discuss his trip down the River Shannon following in the footsteps of Richard Hayward
