Deirdre Masterson & Friends to perform in concert in Carrick-on-Suir this weekend

The Strand Theatre in Carrick-on-Suir where the concert will take place
A poster advertising the concert
Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society singers will be among the performers at the Deirdre Masterson & Friends Concert in the Strand Theatre in Carrick this Saturday night, October 1.
The concert will also feature performances from singer Derek Ryan, pianist David Wray, AIMS-ACD bursary winners Caoimhe Boyle, Eoin Mullins and Megan Pottinger, soloist Grace Shesgreen, violinist Katie O'Connor and cellist Paula Hughes.
The concert starts at 8pm and tickets cost €10. Check out Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's Facebook page for details on how to purchase tickets.
