Contrasting artists who are lifelong friends will stage exhibition in Clonmel

The next exhibition opening at The Narrow Space Gallery, Mitchel Street, Clonmel takes place this Friday evening, September 30 at 7pm.

It will feature the work of two contrasting artists who are lifelong friends, Castledermot-based sculptor Catherine Greene and Abbeyleix-based painter Carol Booth.

Catherine’s work in the exhibition showcases large sculptural works made from jesmonite and which are inspired by the raven and the human head, while Carol’s will feature paintings that are inspired by the landscapes and seascapes around her, both Irish and Southern Californian, where she spends some time every year.

Catherine Greene has exhibited in the gallery a number of times before over the last 20 years but it will be the first time art lovers in south Tipperary will have a chance to see the work of Carol Booth.

"These works are about the raven and the human coming together", says Greene of her sculptures.

"Some of the works are a comment on the idiocy of war as seen through the eyes of the broken-helmet man whose image is repeated, once alone and once with a raven-like bird. In that figure, as in the jester piece, there is a series of threads where insignia would once have been.

"In another head a hand is held across the heart and is wearing a refashioned (unidentifiable military) earring.

"Ravens are harbingers of knowledge, of death, of transformation. They are portals into another place," says Greene.

Carol Booth is a fine arts graduate who specialised for many years in the fields of gilding and fine art restoration. In recent years she has returned to her other passion of painting.

"My paintings are influenced by the landscape around me, Irish landscapes and seascapes, as well as the rich colours of Southern California where I lived for a number of years and where I return to very frequently," she says of her influences.

"I am a colourist and an expressionist and merge the two in my work."

The exhibition runs until Saturday October 29 and the gallery is open Tuesday–Saturday from 10.30am–5.30pm.

Admission is free and everyone is welcome.