It's all about the big ball this weekend in Tipperary as semi-finals loom

Having had a bumper feast of hurling last weekend, attention switches to the big ball in Tipperary next weekend with the FBD Insurance county senior football semi-finals taking centre stage.



And, as with the hurling, neighbouring rivalry is a big feature of the draws which sees Upperchurch Drombane take on holders Loughmore Castleiney; and Moyle Rovers take on Clonmel Commercials in a double header in Golden.



There is just one club left in the county to do the double now and it is a position that would not have seemed likely for Upperchurch Drombane at the start of both campaigns. Reaching the semi-finals in one code would have been a major achievement for the famed club. But, to do it in both codes, in the same year, is nothing short of spectacular.

Of course, it counts for nothing if you do not get to the finals - semi’s are all about winning and nobody knows that better than their opponents.



Upperchurch Drombane have been a coming team for some time, threatening to make a breakthrough, falling just short and suffereing much heartbreak in divisional finals. They still have not cracked that divisional nut and it would be an amazing achievement were they to go on and win a county final before capturing a first ever mid title.



The side has been riding on the crest of a wave in the last few weeks and we have seen plenty of evidence in the past of where such a run can lead - Loughmore Castleiney could tell them all about it, but for the time being there will be little chat between them, despite the close ties and connections.



The defending champions have suffered a lot of bodyblows in the last few weeks with injuries really taking their toll - there are many who would say that the loss of John Meagher midway through the first half of the hurling last weekend, cost them a place in that championship semi-final. Meagher will be unlikely to feature against Upperchurch Drombane either and when you add his name to the list of absentees, it is easy to see how difficult a task the champions are facing. But, face it they will and they certainly will not want to relinquish a second county crown in seven days.



For patrons in mid Tipperary, this is a mouth watering clash and one which gives both sides great hope. Loughmore Castleiney would probably feel more comfortable about facing their neighbours than they would either of the two south teams, while Upperchurch Drombane would certainly feel they have a right chance against their fellow mid men.



So, both teams will be confident going into this semi-final and that’s a really healthy scenario for the neutral observer who will want to see the two teams having a right go.



There is little left to know between Commericals and Moyle Rovers at this stage. They exist in each others shadow and while the Clonmel side look to be a stretch ahead of the rest at the present time and are playing some really powerful football, Moyle Rovers are one side which can really trouble them, and test them.



This game promises to be a real tactical battle and Rovers will be out to shut down the Commercials attack, which really begins in the their full back line. When Commericals get a run at teams, they really go for the jugular, attacking them with pace and movement and blitzing them in minutes. Rovers, if they are to be in with a shout of causing an upset, need to ensure that this Commercials machine is not allowed to sweep into gear.



The staging of the semi-finals in Golden has been the cause of much comment but the CCC’s determination to host a double header has prevailed. Golden will be buzzing on Sunday and there is sure to be a great atmosphere - something which would probably be lost were the games to have gone ahead in FBD Semple Stadium.