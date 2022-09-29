Seven-race card lined up for horse racing in Clonmel

Horse racing takes place in Clonmel today, Thursday
Clonmel Races hosts a meeting today, Thursday, with the first race, the Slievenamon Claiming Hurdle, going to post at 1.15.
The seven-race card at Powerstown Park includes six races over hurdles and one flat race.
The most valuable race is the second race on the card, the Clonmel Mares Handicap Hurdle, which gets underway at 1.50, with €6,490 for the winner.
