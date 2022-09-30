Search

30 Sept 2022

Abacadabras returns to the track at Tipperary on Sunday afternoon

Gordon Elliot-trained eight-year-old runs in Horse & Jockey Hotel Hurdle

Gordon Elliot

Gordon Elliot will be hoping for a good run from Abacadabras at Tipperary on Sunday

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

30 Sept 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

sport@tipperarylive.ie

Grade One winner Abacadabras will be a big attraction on his return to the track at Tipperary Races on Sunday.

The eight-year-old, trained by Gordon Elliott, has been entered for the Grade Three Horse & Jockey Hotel Hurdle over two miles, which gets underway at 3.35.

The horse ran poorly on his two starts last term and will be hoping for a return to the form that saw him win three Grade One races, as a novice in 2019, the Morgiana Hurdle in 2020 and the Aintree Hurdle in April 2021.

His options for the season are expected to become clearer after Sunday.

Sunday's card at Tipperary has eight races with the opener, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden, going to post at 1.15.

 

