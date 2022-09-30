Abacadabras returns to the track at Tipperary on Sunday afternoon

Gordon Elliot will be hoping for a good run from Abacadabras at Tipperary on Sunday
Grade One winner Abacadabras will be a big attraction on his return to the track at Tipperary Races on Sunday.
The eight-year-old, trained by Gordon Elliott, has been entered for the Grade Three Horse & Jockey Hotel Hurdle over two miles, which gets underway at 3.35.
The horse ran poorly on his two starts last term and will be hoping for a return to the form that saw him win three Grade One races, as a novice in 2019, the Morgiana Hurdle in 2020 and the Aintree Hurdle in April 2021.
His options for the season are expected to become clearer after Sunday.
Sunday's card at Tipperary has eight races with the opener, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden, going to post at 1.15.
Irish Water and Tipperary County Council wish to remind customers supplied by the Glenary Public Water Supply, that the Boil Water Notice issued on September 13 remains in place.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.