Search

29 Sept 2022

Former Clonmel player named as head coach for Munster's interprovincial rugby campaign

Niamh Briggs takes over from Matt Brown

Niamh Briggs

Niamh Briggs is Munster's head coach for the 2022/23 Women's Interprovincial rugby Championship

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

29 Sept 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarylive.ie

Niamh Briggs has been appointed by Munster as head coach for the 2022/23 Women's Interprovincial rugby Championship.

The former Clonmel player will continue as head coach of UL Bohemians in the Energia All-Ireland League, as well as being an assistant to Greg McWilliams with the national team.

The Dungarvan woman was assistant coach to Matt Brown last year, when Munster won their 14th title, and first since 2017, beating Leinster 19-7 in the final at Donnybrook.

Brown, who was recently appointed as a player development coach for Munster, will stay involved as assistant to Briggs, whose backroom team also includes Fiona Hayes and Mike Storey.

Briggs was captain of the Irish squad for the Women's Rugby World Cup in 2017. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media