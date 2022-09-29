Tipperary team comes out tops over Waterford, Cork and Limerick in U-11 Blitz

Fr Sheehy’s GAA Club hosted an Under 11 hurling blitz in Fr Sheehy Park on Sunday morning last. Teams from Glenroe (Limerick), Kildorrery (Cork) and Cappoquin (Waterford) participated.
The boys wore their county jerseys and showed tremendous skill and effort on the day.
Thanks to the parents who brought food and everyone who helped out preparing, serving, cleaning and helping out everywhere.
The Fr Sheehy's Under 11 hurling team who took part in last Sunday's four-county blitz.
Bertie had the place in immaculate condition as usual.
Cathal English and Darragh Maher did a great job as referees.
The under 15’s did umpires.
It was a great team effort led by Declan and Tina English.
